Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 14,267 shares.The stock last traded at $4.83 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Remy Cointreau Trading Up 2.3%

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

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Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

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