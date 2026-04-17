Critical Survey: Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) versus Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC)

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Free Report) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Nidec”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nidec $17.12 billion 2.11 $1.11 billion $0.26 14.56

Analyst Recommendations

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Nidec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nidec 0 2 0 0 2.00

Given Advanced Deposition Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advanced Deposition Technologies is more favorable than Nidec.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nidec 6.82% 10.15% 5.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nidec beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

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Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Nidec

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

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