Short Interest in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Expands By 36.3%

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,773,721 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 5,702,654 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,789,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acco Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 337,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Acco Brands has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

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Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $428.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.94 million. Acco Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acco Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acco Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acco Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Acco Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acco Brands by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Acco Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Acco Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acco Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acco Brands

Acco Brands Company Profile

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Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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