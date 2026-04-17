iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 28946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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