Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,737,362 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 2,025,059 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,191,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

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Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 30.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $103,806,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,735,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

HNRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

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Hallador Energy Company Profile

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Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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