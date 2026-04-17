Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) Short Interest Up 35.8% in March

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 75,823 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 55,836 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Planet Green Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PLAG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,038. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Planet Green has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

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Planet Green (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 887.08% and a negative return on equity of 389.30%.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products. In addition, the company manufactures and sells insulation type explosion-proof skid-mounted refueling equipment and SF double-layer buried oil storage tank products.

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