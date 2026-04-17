American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,757 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 4,990 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

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American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $70.60. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,817. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $589.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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