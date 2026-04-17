Zacks Research Upgrades China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) to “Hold”

China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

China Longyuan Power Group stock remained flat at C$7.67 during trading on Wednesday. 11,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.26.

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About China Longyuan Power Group

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China Longyuan Power Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CLPXY) is one of China’s leading renewable energy companies, specializing in the development, construction and operation of wind power projects. As a subsidiary of the state-owned China Energy Investment Corporation, the company focuses on harnessing wind resources to generate electricity and deliver clean energy solutions to China’s power grid. Through integrated project management, Longyuan Power oversees site selection, turbine procurement, installation and long-term maintenance of its wind farms.

The company’s core business activities include onshore wind farm development, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contracting, asset management and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

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