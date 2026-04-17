Rep. August Pfluger Purchases Shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP)

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently bought shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP). In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Kimbell Royalty stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “INVESTMENT” account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) on 3/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 2/10/2026.

Kimbell Royalty Trading Down 3.7%

KRP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 345,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,626. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimbell Royalty has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Kimbell Royalty ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimbell Royalty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $95,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,360.24. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel.

Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

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