Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 1356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,247 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,839,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,174,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,574,000 after buying an additional 75,819 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,012,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after buying an additional 42,384 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GEM was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.