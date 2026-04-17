SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 915 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 890 to GBX 800 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 800 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 859.
View Our Latest Analysis on SGRO
SEGRO Stock Up 4.6%
SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 77.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.