iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 5108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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