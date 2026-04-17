Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 6.4%

ABT opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,004,880,000 after buying an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,907,523,000 after purchasing an additional 400,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

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Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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