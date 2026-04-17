Cogeco Communications (CCA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2026 – Cogeco Communications was upgraded by TD Securities from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

4/13/2026 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$74.25 to C$72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$74.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Cogeco Communications was upgraded by TD from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down from C$85.00.

4/13/2026 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$71.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Cogeco Communications had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$76.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Cogeco Communications was downgraded by TD Securities from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock, down from C$100.00.

2/25/2026 – Cogeco Communications was upgraded by National Bank Financial from “hold” to “outperform”. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from C$71.00.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.987 per share. This represents a $3.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Cogeco Communications Inc is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future.

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