Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 542,690 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 420,686 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,009,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 582,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,199. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 123,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $7,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

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The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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