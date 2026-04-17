Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 542,690 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 420,686 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,009,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 582,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,199. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
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