Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU)

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 22,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the average volume of 11,524 call options.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

MSTU traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 42,255,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,647,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $107.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,888,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,819,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,053,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 367,384 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 365,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 345,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period.

About T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

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