Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $54,221.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at $37,095,532.28. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

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Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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