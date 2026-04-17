Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 548.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Analyst Take

Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Neutral Sentiment: Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Hastings Exit

Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Market Futures

Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Guidance Miss

Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. One‑time Gains Concern

Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Strategic risks flagged by analysts — commentary warns of engagement friction, dependence on large sports/content deals, and tougher competition for scripted franchises, which could pressure future growth and content ROI. Analyst Concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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