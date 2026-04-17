Raymond James Financial Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $115.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT
Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS ($1.15 vs. $1.14 est.) and revenue ($11.16B vs. $10.99B), driven by medical devices and the newly acquired cancer diagnostics business — confirms underlying growth momentum. Reuters: Abbott first-quarter results beat
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $131 price target (≈+38% upside vs. current price), signaling some analysts view the acquisition and growth trajectory as accretive over time. TickerReport: BTIG Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Abbott officially updated FY2026 guidance to $5.38–$5.58 (includes ~$0.20 dilution from Exact Sciences) and Q2 guidance to $1.25–$1.31, which is below prior consensus — investors must weigh near-term EPS hit vs. long-term oncology exposure. PR Newswire: Abbott Reports Q1, Updates Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally bullish (Buy ratings from multiple firms and mid-$120s PTs from some outlets like 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a positive baseline for longer-term holders. 24/7 Wall St.: ABT price prediction
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s lowered guidance and the ~$0.20 EPS dilution tied to the Exact Sciences buyout spurred selling pressure; margin compression and a weak nutrition segment were flagged on the call. WSJ: Abbott cuts outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets after the print—Bank of America and Stifel lowered PTs (to $120) even while keeping Buy ratings, reflecting reduced near-term upside expectations. Benzinga: Analyst price target changes
- Negative Sentiment: Shares reacted negatively after the print as investors prioritized the guidance cut and merger dilution over the modest beat; short-term volatility and ETF flows were noted by several outlets. Motley Fool: Why ABT tumbled
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
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