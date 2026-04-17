iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.61 and last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 710805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,142,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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