OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.29.

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OSI Systems Stock Up 2.1%

OSI Systems stock opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $464.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 273,044 shares in the company, valued at $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 343,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 266,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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