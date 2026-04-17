New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NUAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research set a $8.60 price target on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Era Energy & Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Get New Era Energy & Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUAI

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of New Era Energy & Digital stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70. New Era Energy & Digital has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 3,342.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,588.96%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Era Energy & Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting New Era Energy & Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target (implies ~120% upside vs. current price), providing a clear bullish analyst signal. Read More.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target (implies ~120% upside vs. current price), providing a clear bullish analyst signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Texas Capital upgraded NUAI to “strong-buy”, adding another independent bullish endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and institutions. Read More.

Texas Capital upgraded NUAI to “strong-buy”, adding another independent bullish endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and institutions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New Era secured $140 million in combined financing intended to transform its balance sheet — a material liquidity/debt improvement that reduces near‑term solvency risk and supports operations and growth plans. Read More.

New Era secured $140 million in combined financing intended to transform its balance sheet — a material liquidity/debt improvement that reduces near‑term solvency risk and supports operations and growth plans. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑law firms have announced class action filings and investor alerts alleging inadequate disclosures; several firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of a June 1, 2026 deadline. This elevates legal and potential financial liability risk that could pressure the stock if claims advance. Representative notices: Read More., Read More.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Era Energy & Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Era Energy & Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.