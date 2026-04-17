Nascimento Rodrigo Limp Sells 15,000 Shares of Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Stock

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA – Get Free Report) insider Nascimento Rodrigo Limp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,803.75. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brazilian Electric Power Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXIA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Brazilian Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Brazilian Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Brazilian Electric Power

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Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

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