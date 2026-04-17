Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Grows By 19.4%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,157,271 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 13,534,910 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,918,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 101,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,838. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $284.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.08% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on CCCC. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised C4 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCCC
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.
Further Reading
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