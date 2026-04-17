Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Drops By 15.1%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,182 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 168,745 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,403. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.43. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

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Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Brilliant Earth Group had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $124.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,971.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 446,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,028.32. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 83.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 234.0% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRLT. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $1.90 to $1.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRLT

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

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Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

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