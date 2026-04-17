Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at China Renaissance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at China Renaissance from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. China Renaissance’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Netflix reported $1.23 EPS and $12.25B revenue, both above consensus, with strong cash flow and margin expansion — evidence the core business is still generating robust profits. Earnings Transcript

Q1 beat: Netflix reported $1.23 EPS and $12.25B revenue, both above consensus, with strong cash flow and margin expansion — evidence the core business is still generating robust profits. Positive Sentiment: Monetization tailwinds: Management highlighted price increases and growing ad revenues as durable profit drivers, which support longer‑term margin upside even if near‑term guidance is cautious. MarketWatch: Profit Boost

Monetization tailwinds: Management highlighted price increases and growing ad revenues as durable profit drivers, which support longer‑term margin upside even if near‑term guidance is cautious. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see the sell‑off as a buying opportunity — firms including Needham and TD Cowen kept bullish views, calling the pullback a chance to buy exposure to ad growth and pricing leverage. Analyst Buy Views

Some analysts see the sell‑off as a buying opportunity — firms including Needham and TD Cowen kept bullish views, calling the pullback a chance to buy exposure to ad growth and pricing leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Full‑year outlook left broadly unchanged — management reiterated longer‑term targets even as it trimmed near‑term cadence, so the pullback centers on timing rather than an admission of structural decline. Yahoo: Full‑Year Outlook

Full‑year outlook left broadly unchanged — management reiterated longer‑term targets even as it trimmed near‑term cadence, so the pullback centers on timing rather than an admission of structural decline. Negative Sentiment: Weaker Q2 guidance: Netflix set Q2 EPS guidance at $0.78 and revenue around $12.57B — slightly below Street revenue/margin expectations and cited lower year‑over‑year operating margin, which triggered the sell‑off. Financial Post: Guidance Miss

Weaker Q2 guidance: Netflix set Q2 EPS guidance at $0.78 and revenue around $12.57B — slightly below Street revenue/margin expectations and cited lower year‑over‑year operating margin, which triggered the sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Co‑founder and chairman Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — investors see timing as awkward coming with softer near‑term guidance, increasing governance/transition risk. Reuters: Hastings Exit

Leadership change: Co‑founder and chairman Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — investors see timing as awkward coming with softer near‑term guidance, increasing governance/transition risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/target cuts add pressure: Rosenblatt trimmed its target to $95 with a Neutral rating and several firms issued cautious notes — amplifying downside in the immediate term. Benzinga: Rosenblatt Cut

Netflix Company Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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