RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 77,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 34,832 shares.The stock last traded at $22.96 and had previously closed at $22.95.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

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