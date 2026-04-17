WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 46,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 101,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

WesCan Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp. in October 2012. WesCan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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