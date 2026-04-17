Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 202901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 573,361 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,157,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 362,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154,698 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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