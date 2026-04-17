Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Should You Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.2160. 422,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,243,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Trading Up 2.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 913.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Intapp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.