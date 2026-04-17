Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About Bombardier

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

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Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

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