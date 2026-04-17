Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Johanna Mercier Sells 3,000 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

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Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

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Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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