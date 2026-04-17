Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:AIOS) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AIOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.5402 and last traded at $0.5550. 18,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,489,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5601.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 1.5%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, an investment holding company, provides technology-driven integrated supply chain solutions for enterprises and financial institutions in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions. The company also provides a range of technology-driven customized financing solutions to small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enhance SMEs’ access to capital through its closed-loop ecosystem built on fintech platforms; and direct banking solutions to small- and medium-sized commercial banks and other financial institutions in their distribution and management of direct banking and other financial products.

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