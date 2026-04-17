Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Kenvue by 180.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 705.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 150.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kenvue by 50.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 107.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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