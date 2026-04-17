Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $1,226,905.13 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, James Owens sold 5,921 shares of Donaldson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $527,087.42.

On Friday, April 10th, James Owens sold 126 shares of Donaldson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $11,191.32.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $112.84.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.64 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,132,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,386,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,542,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,389,000 after buying an additional 47,062 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,037,000 after buying an additional 380,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,010,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,224,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

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About Donaldson

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Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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