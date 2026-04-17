Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $365.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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