iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3448 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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