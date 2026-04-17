Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lifesci Capital lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Soleno Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

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Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 228.58 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,178,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,010,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after buying an additional 253,212 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 322,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,649,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 476,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlights an update on Soleno’s ongoing VYKAT XR real‑world observational study, which investors view as evidence that real‑world effectiveness/safety data could bolster the Prader‑Willi investment thesis if results continue to be supportive. This is a fundamental, clinical catalyst that could help underpin longer‑term adoption. TipRanks Article

TipRanks highlights an update on Soleno’s ongoing VYKAT XR real‑world observational study, which investors view as evidence that real‑world effectiveness/safety data could bolster the Prader‑Willi investment thesis if results continue to be supportive. This is a fundamental, clinical catalyst that could help underpin longer‑term adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Folia Health launched the BRAVE‑PWS caregiver study sponsored by Soleno to capture caregiver experiences in Prader‑Willi syndrome; useful for patient‑experience data and engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term on its own. Folia Health Release

Folia Health launched the BRAVE‑PWS caregiver study sponsored by Soleno to capture caregiver experiences in Prader‑Willi syndrome; useful for patient‑experience data and engagement but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term on its own. Negative Sentiment: An analyst price‑target reduction reported on MSN cut Soleno’s target by ~36% to $68.14 — a sharp downward revision that can pressure sentiment and provide a short‑term anchor on valuation expectations. MSN Article

An analyst price‑target reduction reported on MSN cut Soleno’s target by ~36% to $68.14 — a sharp downward revision that can pressure sentiment and provide a short‑term anchor on valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and investor‑notice services (Hagens Berman, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, ClaimsFiler, etc.) have issued reminders about a securities‑class‑action and the May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — an active litigation backdrop that increases legal and disclosure risk and is typically viewed as a negative near‑term catalyst. Representative notice: Hagens Berman. Hagens Berman Notice

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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