9,504 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.14.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE CSW opened at $274.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total value of $430,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,344.38. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $256.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,173 shares of company stock valued at $905,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

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