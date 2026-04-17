State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $365.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.64. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $373.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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