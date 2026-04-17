ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

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ESCO Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ESCO Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands utility footprint and scale: ESCO agreed to buy Megger Group for $2.35B, adding an expected ~$590M of 2026 revenue and complementary test, monitoring and analytics products that broaden the Utility Solutions Group and international reach. Management expects roughly $60M of cost synergies within three years. Read More.

Acquisition expands utility footprint and scale: ESCO agreed to buy Megger Group for $2.35B, adding an expected ~$590M of 2026 revenue and complementary test, monitoring and analytics products that broaden the Utility Solutions Group and international reach. Management expects roughly $60M of cost synergies within three years. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q2 preliminary results and EPS strength: ESCO previewed Q2 results with adjusted EPS of $1.91 (above consensus ~ $1.77) and reiterated continued margin improvement—supporting the case for ongoing earnings growth. Read More.

Q2 preliminary results and EPS strength: ESCO previewed Q2 results with adjusted EPS of $1.91 (above consensus ~ $1.77) and reiterated continued margin improvement—supporting the case for ongoing earnings growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Doble + Megger strategic alignment announced: ESCO is positioning Doble and Megger to deliver a unified electrical asset management platform globally — a strategic fit but subject to integration and regulatory approvals. Read More.

Doble + Megger strategic alignment announced: ESCO is positioning Doble and Megger to deliver a unified electrical asset management platform globally — a strategic fit but subject to integration and regulatory approvals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and institutional flows supportive but mixed: recent median price target (~$325) and a high-profile buy-side increase (large institutional buys reported) provide upside context, though coverage is limited. Read More.

Analyst coverage and institutional flows supportive but mixed: recent median price target (~$325) and a high-profile buy-side increase (large institutional buys reported) provide upside context, though coverage is limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Financing/dilution and leverage concerns: the $2.35B deal is funded with $900M cash plus $1.4B of ESCO equity and incremental debt — raising near-term leverage and potential dilution, which can pressure the stock until integration and pro forma metrics prove out. Read More.

Financing/dilution and leverage concerns: the $2.35B deal is funded with $900M cash plus $1.4B of ESCO equity and incremental debt — raising near-term leverage and potential dilution, which can pressure the stock until integration and pro forma metrics prove out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: public filings show multiple insider sales (no purchases) in recent months, which may amplify caution among some investors. Read More.

Insider selling: public filings show multiple insider sales (no purchases) in recent months, which may amplify caution among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term profit-taking and event risk: some of today’s decline looks like routine de-risking after recent gains (post-earnings rally) and ahead of the next full-quarter release and integration milestones — traders often trim exposure into such events. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE stock opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $318.51.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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