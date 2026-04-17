3,744 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Acquired by Forteris Wealth Management Inc.

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tapestry by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $277,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,044,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,193 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $213,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,092,000 after acquiring an additional 909,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 852,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,714.04. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

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About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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