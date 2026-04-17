Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Forteris Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.48 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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