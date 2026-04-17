State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 19,135 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.13% of Kemper worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Kemper by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 87,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 822.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 225,476 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 119.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

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Kemper Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:KMPR opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kemper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

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