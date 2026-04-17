Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Adam Crystal Sells 38,460 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 38,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,550. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 1st, Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Adam Crystal sold 12,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $241,320.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Adam Crystal sold 20,251 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $303,765.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Adam Crystal sold 54,345 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $693,985.65.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Adam Crystal sold 18,452 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $226,221.52.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.31. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNGX

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 148,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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