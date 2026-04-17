Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt Sells 8,890 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.25.

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Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

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Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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