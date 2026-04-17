Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $463.68, but opened at $442.31. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $432.15, with a volume of 362,447 shares traded.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 5.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

About Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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