Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PAC
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $246.25 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 52 week low of $188.53 and a 52 week high of $300.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.
The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.
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