Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAC

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 191,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,634,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $246.25 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 52 week low of $188.53 and a 52 week high of $300.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.