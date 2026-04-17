Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.89. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 31,346 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYSDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

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