Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 400.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down from $237.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4%

ServiceNow stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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